TJRN determines that Unimed Natal authorize surgical procedure in elderly

The 2nd Civil Chamber of the Court of Justice of the State of Rio Grande do Norte (TJRN), upheld the decision of the 5th Civil Court of the District of Natal and determined that Unimed Natal Cooperative Society of Medical Work, authorize the procedure for replacing a prosthesis Aortic valve should be performed, according to medical prescription, in a 73-year-old elderly woman with Severe Aortic Valve Stenosis and systemic arterial hypertension.

The decision was made in the judgment of the interlocutory appeal (0807208-38.2021.8.20.0000), according to the reporter, Judge Maria Zeneide Bezerra, the physician’s prescription enjoys the presumption of necessity, especially when provided for in the Consumer Protection Code and the own right to life and dignity, of a constitutional nature, must prevail over any other norms in Regulation or even in contract.

According to the vote of the magistrate, the surgical procedure mentioned in the application has an express provision in Annex I of Normative Resolution No. 465/2021, which regulates Law No. 9,656 / 98.

According to her, the risk of irreparable damage is unquestionable, given the seriousness of the disease, “given that the delay in carrying out the procedure described can cause serious damage to the patient’s health”, emphasizes the rapporteur of the vote.

According to the judgment, the deadline (five days), corrected by the first-degree judge, contrary to what one operator claimed, is not disproportionate, as, for the collegiate, it is an elderly person, comorbidities and indicative of surgery.

With information from the Court of Justice of the State of Rio Grande do Norte.

