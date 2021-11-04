To approve the PEC of the Precatório, Lira negotiates a pardon to governors who didn’t spend a minimum on education

BRASILIA — Amidst difficulties to build an agreement for the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), put on the negotiating table the possibility of pardoning the states that did not spend the constitutional minimum with Education, according to opposition parliamentarians heard by GLOBO. The objective of the government and Lira is to vote on the text among the deputies this Wednesday.

The PEC is considered the most important project of the government this year, as it guarantees the payment of R$ 400 per month of Auxílio Brasil benefit in 2022, an election year.

Precatory: Without advancing the reform, the rapporteur will only propose correction of the Income Tax table

Since last week, parliamentarians from the education and opposition benches complain that the PEC blocks part of the resources to finance public schools.

According to deputies who were with Lira, the possibility of pardoning governors who do not apply the minimum constitutional requirement in the area also entered the discussion. This would be done by voting on another Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution, which had already been previously approved by the Senate.

In addition to this pardon, the text by rapporteur Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB) would anticipate the payment to states and municipalities of precatório related to the former Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Elementary Education and the Valorization of Teaching (Fundef). It is an amount of R$ 17.5 billion.

Understand: Why does breaking the spending ceiling affect inflation, the dollar and employment?

At a meeting at the official residence, according to sources heard by GLOBO, Lira proposed an equation for the payment of this amount over three years: 30% of the amount in 2022, 30% in 2023 and 40% in 2024, as anticipated by columnist Lauro Jardim . In an attempt to forge an agreement, it also sought an understanding with governors.

Without this agreement, there is no guarantee that the Fundef’s total amount will be paid in three years: it would be part of the new constitutional “sub-ceiling” for court-ordered debts, which requires the government to pay court debts up to a limit of BRL 40 billion (the level of 2016, the year the ceiling was created, adjusted for inflation), throwing the rest into the future, but with no guarantees as to when they would be finalized.

Despite the new terms of negotiation, opposition leaders continue to resist reaching an understanding.





According to leaders heard by GLOBO, there is still a difficulty related to Fundef’s resources. There are no regimental alternatives for this passage to be altered in Hugo Motta’s report.

Parliamentarians see difficulties in garnering support for the text — at least 308 votes are needed to approve it in plenary. In an unusual act, this Wednesday’s session was scheduled for 18:00. Typically, midweek sessions start at 2pm or 4pm.

Ciro Walnut: Minister indicates extension of emergency aid outside the spending ceiling if PEC of court orders is not approved

Among the difficulties are the lack of consensus on the wording of the text and the need to bring together parliamentarians in person in Brasília. To try to get around the obstacles, Lira and ministers set up a task force, mobilized since the beginning of the week to convince lawmakers.

When asked if the government has the necessary votes to approve the PEC this Wednesday, the leader of the government in the Chamber, Deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), said only that he is moving in that direction, but was unable to say “on what terms ”.

— There are demands from benches, parliamentarians linked to education, governors for the Fundef precatories to be prioritized and the rapporteur, Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB), is negotiating to have a possible text and whether this will add more votes for today's vote," said Barros.





Investors’ distrust increases. In the photo, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. The 2017 Law kept the expansion of public spending limited to inflation. With seven years of public deficit, moving this anchor generates distrust in the market. Investors tend to avoid allocating resources in papers and projects in the country with a greater perception of risk Photo: Washington Costa / Ministry of Economy Real depreciates against the dollar: With uncertainty about whether the government will be able to balance the accounts, foreign investors are avoiding Brazil or withdrawing their investments from here. Demand for dollar increases in search of protection, boosting price Photo: Archive Inflation rises: With more public spending, the circulation of money in the economy increases, one of the factors that encourage inflation. In addition, the rise in the dollar directly hits inflation by making imported products or products with prices negotiated abroad, such as food and fuel, more expensive. Photo: Luiza Moraes/Agência O Globo Interest rates rise: With inflation rising, the Central Bank is forced to further raise the benchmark interest rate, which currently stands at 6.25%. This makes credit more expensive for families — from revolving credit cards to home financing — and for companies Photo: Daniel Marenco/ Agência O Globo Economy generates fewer jobs: With inflation eroding income and more expensive credit, consumption drops and companies invest less in new projects to open more jobs Photo: Gabriel de Paiva / Agência O Globo

The PEC extends the settlement of debts and is considered by the economic team as the main instrument to finance Auxílio Brasil, which will replace Bolsa Família. The new benefit will be granted to the most vulnerable and will be worth R$400.