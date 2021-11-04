Tonico takes a taste for horn and orders one from Dolores · TV News

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will show that he has enough talent to be a cuckold in In Times of the Emperor. He will beg for a horn by allowing Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) to accompany Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) on a trip to the Recôncavo Baiano. In love, they are going to kiss for the first time under the deputy’s mustaches in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

The jerk will go into a tailspin as soon as Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) gets her hands on the cashbooks on Eudoro’s (José Dumont) farm. She will find some irregularities and ask Diego (Mouhamed Harfouch) to accompany her during an inspection of the property.

The antagonist played by Alexandre Nero, however, will pull the strings to prevent her from discovering his scheme to export cotton tax free. “Nélio is going to Bahia to take care of the farm. He keeps his eye on Pilar and that lawyer who licks her foot. Don’t let them take anything of value,” the politician will order.

Dolores’ eyes will even glow when she hears about her homeland. “Please, let me go there. Just a few days to pack up the painho things”, the housewife will plead. “Shut up! Do you want to make me mad?” in the scenes that will be shown from next Tuesday (9).

Nelio, then, will offer to do a good deed. “I’ll find a way to bring the deceased’s things. Your husband doesn’t want to stay here, in the capital, without you”, the lawyer will point out, giving an idea to the villain.

Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) in the six o’clock soap opera

“Oh, you know what? Go. Better than snitching on my neck,” Pedro’s rival (Selton Mello) will decide. “I’ll pack my things right now,” will thank Daphne Bozaski’s character, who will leave them alone to pack their bags.

“It’ll be good to get out of this one for a while. I don’t know how you can stand teaching that donkey,” Tonico will fire at Nélio, not imagining that the assistant will be about to poke his eye out when declaring himself to Dolores during the trip.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

