Top 10: AnTuTu chooses October’s most powerful high-end and intermediate cell phones

After the AnTuTu ranking of September at the beginning of the month, it’s time to know how the ranking has changed this month of October, in which the list is still dominated by devices with the Snapdragon 888 and 888 Plus processors.

Remembering that the AnTuTu score is the sums up phone performance in four main areas — GPU, CPU, UI and memory. In this ranking, the platform only includes phones with at least 1,000 runs in the benchmark and averages their results instead of using the highest.

Check below the flagships and intermediaries that scored the best on the platform.