Top 10: AnTuTu chooses October’s most powerful high-end and intermediate cell phones

After the AnTuTu ranking of September at the beginning of the month, it’s time to know how the ranking has changed this month of October, in which the list is still dominated by devices with the Snapdragon 888 and 888 Plus processors.
Remembering that the AnTuTu score is the sums up phone performance in four main areas — GPU, CPU, UI and memory. In this ranking, the platform only includes phones with at least 1,000 runs in the benchmark and averages their results instead of using the highest.
Check below the flagships and intermediaries that scored the best on the platform.
Most powerful high-end phones
Among the most advanced, the Xiaomi Black Shark 4S Pro is the new leader. The gaming device took the crown from its predecessor, the Black Shark 4 Pro, thanks to the new Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset. Second and third place also went to phones with the latest Qualcomm processor — the nubia Red Magic 6S Pro and vivo iQOO 8 Pro, respectively.
In fourth place, we have the previous leader, Black Shark 4 Pro, while the fifth and sixth go to two more devices running on the Snapdragon 888 Plus, the vivo X70 Pro Plus and the Asus ROG Phone 5s.
In seventh there is the iQOO 8, followed by Meizu 18 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro and the OPPO Find X3 Pro, in tenth place.
more powerful intermediaries
The middlemen field is also dominated by phones with Qualcomm chipsets — seven of the ten devices work with Snapdragon from the 7th line, some with MediaTek and one with Kirin. The iQOO Z5 topped this ranking, followed by the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G, the Xiaomi Civi and the Honor 50 Pro and Honor 50 phones. With the exception of the Xiaomi Civi, they work with the Snapdragon 778G.
The OPPO Reno 6 5G comes in sixth, followed by the Huawei Nova 9 and Nova 9 Pro. In the lantern, the Redmi 10X 5G and the Huawei Nova 8 are in ninth and tenth places, respectively.
