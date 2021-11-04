Top Taliban commander is among the victims of Islamic State’s terrorist attack in Kabul

Hamdullah Mokhils’ death is the group’s main military casualty since he took power in the country’s capital in August this year

EFE / Stringer Man shows damage done to a wall by suicide attack by one of the terrorists who attacked a military hospital last Tuesday, 02



O Islamic state (EI) assumed responsibility for yet another terrorist attack in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. The act with explosives was carried out last Tuesday, 02, in the military hospital Sardar Mohammad Daoud Khan. There are already 19 confirmed dead and 50 wounded. On the official channel on Telegram, IS reported that five fighters were involved in the action, who carried out simultaneous and coordinated attacks. The action started with a suicide bomb attack and then the other terrorists entered the hospital with shooting. There are numerous reports of doctors and patients trying to hide during the attack. Among the dead is an important leader of the Taliban, Hamdullah Mokhils. He would have died trying to neutralize the Islamic State’s attack. This is the Taliban’s main military casualty since taking power in Kabul in August of this year. The expectation now is that the group will retaliate against ISIS, attacking cells of the terrorist group.

*With information from correspondent Renato Senise