Torcida do Galo already occupies the Mineirão area for a game against Grêmio

Atlético have one more opportunity to increase their advantage at the top of the Brasileirão table and further increase their chances of winning the title. This time, the opponent is Grêmio, who are fighting relegation, but must show danger. The ball rolls for the two teams at 9 pm this Wednesday (3), at Mineirão, with the presence of the Alvinegro fan.

With over 53,000 tickets sold and with 100% of Mineirão’s capacity released by the Municipality of Belo Horizonte, fans are already concentrating around the Gigante da Pampulha in anticipation of the game in the postponed 19th round of the championship.

“I think Galo makes 3-0 at Grêmio today. The fans come once again to accompany the team, because we want to win this Brazilian, anyway,” said supporter Luiz Eduardo to Super.FC.

Despite the flexibility in relation to the capacity in the stadium, other measures against Covid-19 are still mandatory, such as the use of a mask covering the nose and mouth, distancing and presenting proof of vaccination against the disease – or negative test, if you have not yet completed the immunization .. The gates to access the stadium are open at 6 pm, and fans can enter Mineirão until 15 minutes into the second half.

