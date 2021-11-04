Touch of salvation: early exam increases prostate cancer cure by 90%

November is the month of awareness of prostate cancer, a gland that is part of the male reproductive system and helps in the formation of semen volume. The need to draw attention to the disease every year is explained by the high numbers: around 65,000 Brazilians are affected by the disease each year, which is responsible for 13.6 deaths for every 100,000 men, according to data from the National Institute of Cancer (Inca).

Although these numbers are high, the incidence and mortality rates are not enough to convince some men to seek medical attention and undergo blood tests and rectal examinations, a key combination for diagnosing the disease. According to urologist George Deprá Ferrari, prejudice, based on machismo, still distances Brazilians from healthcare.

“Exams are the best way to screen for prostate cancer. If we take our population, especially Bahia, who are of mixed race, the recommendation is to do it from 45 years of age onwards. Regardless of the group the person belongs to. part, if the cancer is identified early, the chances of cure exceed 90%, “explained George Deprá, live, in a conversation with journalist Jorge Gauthier in this Tuesday (2) edition of the Saúde & Bem-Estar program. Review the program:

November Azul is a project by Correio with the sponsorship of CF Refrigeração, Jotagê Engenharia and support from AJL Locadora.