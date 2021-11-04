Treasury Direct: fixed-rate government bonds show an increase in this 5th; returns reach 12.1%

(marchmeena29/GettyImages)

SAO PAULO – With attention focused on the tight approval of the PEC dos Precatórios in the first round of the Chamber of Deputies, in addition to the industrial production figures for September, the public securities market traded via Tesouro Direto operates without a single direction this Thursday morning. fair (4).

While fixed rate bonds have high yields, inflation-linked bonds show a drop in returns. This is because fixed rate papers are often more impacted by investor concerns about the government’s lower fiscal commitment and the additional pressure that this can bring to interest rates.

After days of strong advance in the fixed rate maturing in 2024, the highlight today is the return offered by the 2026 Prefixed Treasury. The remuneration of the paper increased from 12% per year, in the previous session, to 12.06% per year in the opening of business .

Likewise, in the first update of the day, the remuneration of the Prefixed Treasury 2031 bond, with payment of semiannual interest, rose from 11.83% to 11.93% per year. Even so, the yield offered by the shorter-term bond continued to be higher than the return paid for the paper maturing in 2031. The difference, however, was reduced to 20 basis points on Thursday, against 40 basis points seen in the peak of stress from the Wednesday session.

Among inflation-linked securities, the real return offered by the IPCA+ 2026 Treasury was 5.21% per year, against 5.19% per year in yesterday’s session. At the same time, the Treasury IPCA+ 2055 with payment of semiannual interest offered a real return of 5.29%, the same registered a day before.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Thursday morning (4):

Industrial production

Within the economic agenda, investors reflect on the release of industrial production for September, which fell 0.4% compared to August. On an annual basis, the contraction was 3.9%. The data were presented today by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) and represent the fourth consecutive fall in the indicator.

The expectation of analysts heard by Refinitiv was a contraction of 0.3% in the monthly comparison and 4% year-on-year.

In 2021, the sector accumulates expansion of 7.5% and, in the last 12 months, of 6.4%. After registering growth since the fourth quarter of 2020, in the third quarter of 2021 industrial production fell by 1.1%.

PEC of Precatório and Ciro Gomes

After a tight vote and which even had the vote in favor of Arthur Lira (PP-AL) – who, as president of the Chamber, could abstain – the plenary of the House approved this morning the basic text of the PEC of precatório (PEC 23/2021), in the first round.

There were 312 votes in favour, 144 against. Parliamentarians still need to analyze ten highlights presented by the benches with attempts to modify the version that was voted on.

As it is a PEC, it is necessary to support at least three-fifths (that is, 308 of the 513 votes) of the deputies in two rounds of voting.

One of the points of greatest friction between deputies in the proposal seems to have been resolved: the payment of court orders referring to the Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Elementary Education and the Valorization of Teaching (Fundef).

According to the agreement made between the parliamentarians, the judicial debts involving the education fund must be included in the priority list to be paid by the federal government. As a result, 40% of Fundef’s court orders will be paid in 2022, 30% in 2023 and 30% in 2024.

The PEC dos Precatórios can free up more than R$90 billion of fiscal space in the 2022 Budget and is considered by the federal government as fundamental to make the payment of Auxílio Brasil – a new social program that President Jair Bolsonaro (without a party) trying to take away from role to replace Bolsa Família.

Still on the political scene, another highlight this morning is the announcement by Ciro Gomes, vice president of the Democratic Labor Party (PDT), that his pre-candidacy for the presidency is suspended.

The reason, according to the politician, is that the party supported the PEC of the precatório. On social networks, Gomes wrote: “There are times when life brings us strong negative surprises and presents us with serious challenges. That’s what I feel right now. This is what I feel, at this moment, when I am faced with the decision of a substantial part of the PDT bench to support the notorious PEC dos Precatórios”.

There are times when life brings us strong negative surprises and poses serious challenges. This is what I feel, at this moment, when I am faced with the decision of a substantial part of the PDT bench to support the infamous PEC dos Precatórios. — Ciro Gomes (@cirogomes) November 4, 2021

Another highlight is the 5G auction that the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) holds this Thursday, with the participation of 15 companies, including Vivo, TIM and Claro. The result of the auction, however, should only come out on Friday (5).

international scene

Meanwhile on the external radar, US futures indices are up slightly early this morning. The day before, they closed at record highs after the Federal Reserve said it would slow down until the end of November the pace of its bond-buying program started in March 2020.

In this way, the American central bank signals that it is no longer necessary to encourage the US economy to remain healthy.

On Wednesday, for example, the Dow advanced 105 points in their fifth consecutive positive session; the S&P rose 0.65%, also in its fifth consecutive session of high; and the Nasdaq was up 1.04%, on its eighth day of gains.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the shares of 600 companies from all major sectors in 17 European countries, advances 0.5%, also in the wake of optimism with the Fed’s announcement, with a positive highlight for the health sector and negative for construction and materials.

Related