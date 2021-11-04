TRF-1 allows further investigations into Bolsonaro stab wounds – News

The TRF-1 (Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region) decided to overturn an injunction that prevented the reopening of investigations into the stab wound received by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) when he was a candidate, in 2018. Now, the Federal Police and the MPF ( Federal Public Ministry) will be able to analyze new clues about the participation of third parties in the crime. The investigation had been filed by the Federal Court of Minas Gerais in June.

In the trial session, the judges of the TRF-1 overturned an injunction that prohibited, among other points, the breach of bank secrecy of the lawyer Zanone Manuel de Oliveira Júnior, who initially presented himself as Adélio Bispo’s lawyer, author of the stab against the then presidential candidate.

The court held that the authorized investigative acts against the lawyer Zanone Manuel de Oliveira Júnior and legal entities of which he is a partner do not constitute a violation of professional secrecy or the legal prerogatives.

The search and seizure warrants cover cash books, receipts and proof of payment of fees, as well as lawyer Zanone Júnior’s telephone set and images of the security circuit of a hotel where the lawyer allegedly met with an alleged financier of the defense of Adelio Bishop.

Zanone’s law firm was not included in the list of searches precisely to preserve the confidentiality of the lawyer’s professional activity.

“Now, the investigations into the stab at the President of the Republic may continue. All those lawyers’ data will be analyzed, and we’ll know who paid the lawyers,” said Frederick Wassef, Bolsonaro’s lawyer, at a press conference this Wednesday night (3).

Although the Federal Police concluded that there were no masterminds in the attack and that Adélio acted alone, Bolsonaro claims that the payment of fees to the perpetrator’s lawyers should be determined, since he would not have the money to hire defenders.

In June, despite the filing, judge Bruno Savino, of the 3rd Federal Court of Juiz de Fora, ruled that investigations could be reopened in the event of new evidence or pending proceedings being authorized, such as the breach of confidentiality of the lawyer who presented himself to make Adelio’s defense after the attack.

Federal Public Ministry

At the time, the decision to file was filed at the request of the MPF (Federal Public Ministry). The agency’s investigations concluded that Adélio Bispo, the author of the crime, had conceived, planned and carried out the attack on his own.

For the MPF, there was no evidence that he had met an accomplice or received money for the stabbing. Investigators stated that he had no personal relations in Juiz de Fora, nor had he established contacts that might have influenced the attack. In addition, according to the investigation, Adélio did not make or receive phone calls or exchange messages with anyone interested in the crime.

The Public Ministry also claims that, in Adélio’s and his family members’ bank accounts, there were no financial transactions incompatible with his work activities or his standard of living. In addition, no outliers or values ​​of unknown origin were received, which led the prosecutors to rule out the hypothesis that the attack had been ordered.

Absolution

In June of last year, the court acquitted Adélio Bispo from the stab wound. The decision was handed down after the criminal case that considered him unimputable for mental disorder.

The decision, also by Judge Bruno Savino, established that he should be hospitalized in a judicial asylum for an indefinite period. However, Adélio remained in the Campo Grande federal prison, where he has been held since the attack.

Adélio’s defense stated that he acted alone and that the attack was just “the result of a tormented and possibly unbalanced mind” due to a mental problem.