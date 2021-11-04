TRF-1 allows the reopening of the investigation against Adélio Bispo by stabbing Bolsonaro

Court denied the OAB’s request and considered that the investigation of who financed the perpetrator’s lawyers does not violate confidentiality; defense of the president believes that link with the left will be revealed

2nd BPM Disclosure/Organizational Communication Advisory Adélio Bispo tried to kill Bolsonaro in Juiz de Fora, just before the first round of the 2018 elections



The investigation of the case Adelio Bishop will be resumed by Federal police after the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region decided, by 3 votes to 1, to try to find out who paid for the lawyers of the man, who tried to assassinate the then presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, does not violate the confidentiality of the relationship between client and lawyer. Previously, the Minas Gerais sectional of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) had filed a writ of mandamus alleging breach of confidentiality, which was accepted by the court of Juiz de Fora (MG), where the crime took place. The understanding of the TRF-1 was that, as third parties hired Adélio’s defenders, the thesis does not apply. Representative of Bolsonaro, the lawyer Frederick Wassef hopes that the case now moves forward with more speed.

“The objective is to find out who ordered the killing of Jair Bolsonaro. How is it possible that there were already three lawyers ready to go to Juiz de Fora on a private jet? Taking a jet is not immediate, it takes some time, authorization from the air force, rental of the plane. And when they got there, they told Adelio not to worry that the one who had called them was his mother. Adélio laughed and said that his mother had died over ten years ago. It was clear that Adélio didn’t know these lawyers, didn’t hire them, didn’t ask for help, didn’t have any relationship with them. Later, they said that those who had asked were people from a church, which they later denied. Then came a third version, saying it was another law firm. There was another version, from the lawyer, saying that a TV station hired them. You have four, five versions, all false and untrue, for how these people got there”, says Wassef, in an interview with Young pan.

From now on, Bolsonaro’s representatives hope that the Federal Police will resume this line of investigation and be able to take advantage of materials it had already seized, such as cell phones and recordings from security cameras at hotels where the lawyers would have met with those who sponsored them. Other investigations into the case can also be carried out, and this is not directly related to the lawyers. In Wassef’s opinion, Adélio Bispo is neither crazy nor acting alone, having been hired as a professional assassin to kill the candidate who would be elected president. However, Wassef himself admitted that he has no information that could indicate who the alleged mastermind was – although he claims that there is “strong evidence” that it was the Brazilian left, with the intention of preventing Bolsonaro from assuming power. There is no forecast for the conclusion of the investigation.