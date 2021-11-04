TRF-1 overturns injunction preventing investigation of stab wounds in Bolsonaro

posted on 11/03/2021 8:31 PM / updated on 11/03/2021 8:31 PM



(credit: 2nd BPM Organizational Communication Advisory)

The attorney for the Bolsonaro family, Frederick Wassef, stated that the Federal Regional Court of the First Region (TRF-1) will reopen the case of the stab wound by Adélio Bispo in Jair Bolsonaro, during the 2018 presidential campaign. Friday (3/11), restrictions that prevented the resumption of the open investigation to investigate the existence of alleged perpetrators of the attack on the Chief Executive.

At a press conference, Wassef assured that evidence points to funding for the president’s death. “They ordered the death of the President of the Republic. Adélio Bispo is a professional assassin who was co-opted to assassinate Jair Messias Bolsonaro. Adélio Bispo did not act alone, Adélio Bispo is not crazy and there are strong indications and robust sets of evidence that the Brazilian left ordered the death of Jair Bolsonaro,” he said.

With today’s decision, the judges of the TRF-1 overturned an injunction that prohibited, among other points, the breach of bank secrecy of lawyer Zanone Manuel de Oliveira Júnior, who acted in Adélio’s defense. Images from security cameras at a hotel frequented by Oliveira Júnior and documents that, in theory, could bring new elements to the case may also be analyzed.

“All the information, all the elements collected so far by the Federal Police and more that will be collected will be able to be used in the investigation. This will certainly lead to the unfolding of new investigations and, eventually, even the opening of new police inquiries to reach the authorship of who ordered the death of Jair Bolsonaro”, explained Frederick Wassef.

Although the Federal Police have twice concluded that there were no perpetrators of the attack and that Adélio Bispo acted alone, Jair Bolsonaro and his allies insist that Adélio Bispo was hired by a third person to try to kill the agent. In June 2020, the judge of the 3rd Federal Court of Juiz de Fora (MG) ordered the filing of the inquiry that investigated the possible participation of other people in the crime.

remember

On September 6, 2018, in Juiz de Fora (MG), the then federal deputy Jair Bolsonaro was attacked during a rally promoting his candidacy for the presidency of the Republic. While being carried amid a crowd of supporters, he suffered a knife blow to the abdomen by Adélio Bispo de Oliveira.