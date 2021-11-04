TRF-1 releases resumption of investigation on stab wounds in Bolsonaro – Politics

Adlio Bispo was acquitted of the attack on Bolsonaro. Justice judged him unassailable. (photo: Reproduction/Facebook)

A decision taken this Wednesday (3/11) by the Federal Regional Court (TRF) of the 1st Region, headquartered in Brasilia, opened the way for the resumption of investigations into the attack on President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), in Judge de Outside, in the Zona da Mata Mineira, during the 2018 presidential campaign.

An action filed in 2019 at the 3rd Federal Court of the city of Minas Gerais determines whether Adlio Bispo de Oliveira, who stabbed the representative in the gut, acted at the behest or in partnership with third parties.

According to the General Counsel of the Union, by 3 votes to 1, the collegiate denied the writ of mandamus pleaded by the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), which contested search and seizure measures determined by the Court against private lawyers who came to defend Adlio. Among them, the breach of bank secrecy of lawyer Zanone Manuel de Oliveira Jnior, who represented Adlio in the case, as well as access to the data of companies in which Zanone is a partner.

Bolsonaro’s attorney, Frederick Wassef, commented on the court decision. He said that the president’s death was “ordered” and that the Federal Police could now proceed with the investigations, using various resources. For example, the analysis of camera images that would show the meeting of people who hired private lawyers and apprehended cell phones could be analyzed.

“All the information, all the elements collected so far by the Federal Police and more that will be collected will be able to be used in the investigation. This will lead to the unfolding of new investigations and even the opening of new police inquiries to reach the perpetrators, who ordered the death of Jair Bolsonaro, who paid for it, who is behind it,” he said.

In June 2019, Adlio Bispo was acquitted by the stab wound. The decision was handed down after the criminal process that considered him unimpeachable for a mental disorder.

In the decision, the responsible magistrate also ordered the hospital to be admitted to a psychiatric hospital for an indefinite period. However, due to the violent profile and the lack of vacancies in appropriate institutions, Adlio was sent to a federal prison in Campo Grande (MS).