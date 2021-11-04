TRF-1 reopens investigation of the attack on Bolsonaro in 2018

The Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (TRF-1) has reopened investigations into the circumstances in which the attack committed by Adélio Bispo against then-presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, in 2018, took place. the 2nd Section of the TRF-1 authorized the breaking of bank secrecy of lawyer Zanone Manuel de Oliveira Júnior, who defended Adélio at the time of the attack.

By 3 votes to 1, the judges of the TRF-1 also authorized the search and seizure warrants issued against the lawyer. The measures were determined in 2018 by the 3rd Court of Juiz de Fora (MG), where the attack was committed. In 2019, judge Néviton Guedes, rapporteur of the case in TRF-1, however, suspended the measure in an injunction (provisional). The case was only tried by the Court two years later, in 2021.

Guedes defended his decision given in 2018, arguing that there are “other paths” for investigation that do not involve violating the lawyer’s secrecy. “In some ways, secrecy helps the Democratic Rule of Law. Even in these cases (…) I think there are other paths. It has not been exhausted”, justified the minister.

“There was already a suggestion that the lawyer would have been willing to develop the defense free of charge. If it is or if it isn’t, what I understand is that this cannot be investigated”, he claimed.

The judge responded to a request from the Federal Council of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) and the OAB of Minas Gerais, which alleged that the lawyer was not investigated for the attack and that the measures adopted violated his functional secrecy.

The other judges, however, diverged from Néviton Guedes. Ney Bello, Saulo Casali and Maria do Carmo Cardoso took a stand for the overturning of the injunction and for the authorization of the breach of confidentiality and measures against the lawyer.

With the decision of this fourth (3), the TRF-1 authorized the resumption of investigations using Central Bank data on accounts in Zanone’s name and companies in which he is a partner. By the Court’s decision, financial transactions carried out from September to December 2018 will be analyzed, right after the attack on Bolsonaro.