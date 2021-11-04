TRF-1 reopens investigations into the attack on Bolsonaro and authorizes breach of confidentiality by Adélio’s lawyer | Policy

The Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (TRF-1) decided to reopen investigations into the circumstances of the attack on President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), stabbed by former waiter Adélio Bispo de Oliveira during the 2018 election campaign.

On trial today, the Second Section of the TRF-1 authorized the breach of bank secrecy of lawyer Zanone Manuel de Oliveira Júnior, who defended Bispo at the time of the crime, and the search and seizure warrants issued against him.

The measure had been determined by the 3rd Court of Juiz de Fora (MG) in 2018, but was suspended the following year by an injunction by federal judge Néviton Guedes, rapporteur of the case in TRF-1.

He responded to the request of the Federal Council of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) and the OAB of Minas Gerais. The entities claimed that the lawyer was not investigated for the attack and that the precautionary measures violated his functional secrecy.

However, in collegiate, the decision was for the reinstatement of the first degree decision that determined the breach of bank secrecy and the seizure of the lawyer’s cell phone, in addition to cash books, receipts and proof of payment of fees.

The OAB Council and the agency’s Minas Gerais section, authors of the writ of mandamus judged on Wednesday, affirm that “possible appeal will be analyzed in due course after the decision is made available”.

The Federal Police (PF) operation that seized Zanone’s materials took place in December 2018. Judge Bruno Sabino said there were “obvious inconsistencies” in the fact that Adélio had a renowned lawyer, whom he would not be able to pay.

With today’s decision, the TRF-1 frees investigators to use data from the Central Bank on existing accounts in Zanone’s name and the companies in which he is a partner. Financial transactions carried out between September and December 2018 are analyzed.