Two of the 26 killed in a police operation, in Minas Gerais, are from the DF

posted on 11/03/2021 23:09 / updated on 11/03/2021 23:24



In all, 26 suspects of being part of the Novo cangaço gang died

At least two of the 26 suspects who died in a police action in Varginha, in the south of Minas, were residents of the Federal District. Those involved were: Eduardo Pereira Alves, 42, and Isaque Xavier Ribeiro, 37. So far, 19 people have been identified in the operation of the Military Police (PM), Federal Highway Police (PRF) and Special Police Operations Battalion (BOPE) .

The information has been confirmed to the mail by the Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG). The identification is being made by the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) and there is no forecast for the end of the work.

The Novo Cangaço operation took place last Sunday (31/10). According to the investigations, a gang was planning attacks on bank branches in the region of Minas and would be divided into two sites, located in Varginha. Police officers allegedly managed to reach the scene and seize large quantities of rifles, in addition to other weapons, ammunition, grenades and bulletproof vests.

Residents of the DF, Eduardo lived in Plano Piloto, and Isaque, in Gama. The last one had tickets for the police from 2013, but because the process is old, it is not available in the electronic system of the Federal District Court of Justice (TJDFT). The list of identified ones includes three other men who lived in Goiás, one from Rio Verde and two from Goiânia. About 200 professionals are working to identify the bodies. “In addition to the identification service for the bodies, the Civil Police clarifies that the investigation of facts and circumstances is underway for possible correlations with other events,” informed the PCMG in a note.

Investigation

The Public Ministry of Minas Gerais and the Human Rights Commission of the State Legislative Assembly will investigate the operation, which ended with 26 suspects dead and no police injured. The Brazilian Bar Association, Minas Gerais section, will also monitor the work, mainly due to the high number of deaths.

Find out who the 19 identified so far are:

Artur Fernando Ferreira Rodrigues, 27 years old, Uberaba (MG) – released;

Dirceu Martins Netto, 24 years old, Rio Verde (GO) – released;

Eduardo Pereira Alves, 42 years old, Brasília (DF) – released;

Evando José Pimenta Junior, 37 years old, Uberlândia (MG) – released;

Gerônimo da Silva Sousa Filho, 28 years old, Porto Velho (RO) – released;

Gilberto de Jesus Dias, 29 years old, Uberlândia (MG) – released;

Giuliano Silva Lopes, 32 years old, Uberlândia (MG) – released;

Gleisson Fernando da Silva Morais, 36 years old, Uberaba (MG) – released;

Isaque Xavier Ribeiro, 37 years old, Gama (DF);

Itallo Dias Alves, 25 years old, Uberaba (MG) – released;

José Filho de Jesus Silva Nepomuceno, 37 years old, Caxias (MA) – released;

José Rodrigo Dama Alves, 33 years old, Uberlândia (MG) – released;

Julio Cesar de Lira, 36 years old, Santos (SP) – released;

Nunis Azevedo Nascimento, 33 years old, Novo Aripuanã (AM) – released;

Raphael Gonzaga Silva, 27 years old, Uberlândia (MG) – released;

Ricardo Gomes de Freitas, 34 years old, Uberlândia (MG) – released;

Romerito Araujo Martins, 35 years old, Goiânia (GO);

Thalles Augusto Silva, 32 years old, Uberaba (MG) – released;

Zaqueu Xavier Ribeiro, 40 years old, Goiânia (GO).