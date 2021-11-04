Two supernovas exploded at the same time and in the same place in this galaxy

When massive stars reach the end of their lives and run out of fuel, they explode into supernovae, phenomena that are violent and so powerful that they can even outshine the galaxy they are in. Watching a supernova take place is rare in itself, but an even rarer and more curious event occurred in galaxy NGC 6984, recently observed by the Hubble Space Telescope. Is that two supernovas happened there, and the explosions were discovered in virtually the same place and at the same time.

The galaxy NGC 6984 is of the spiral type and is located in the constellation Indus, the Indian, approximately 200 million light years from Earth. A new image of it was published Nov. 1 by the European Space Agency (ESA), NASA’s partner in the Hubble operation, and shows a beautiful record of the galaxy, with its spiral arms accompanied by delicate paths of gas and dust, bright stars and star formation regions. There is no information about when the data was obtained by the telescope, but these observations were made after the discovery of the double supernova there.

(Image: Reproduction/ESA/Hubble & NASA, D. Milisavljevic)

The observation of the two supernovas with coincidences of time and place intrigued astronomers. According to the officials of the ESA, they speculate that both have some kind of physical relationship to each other. So they’re working with visible and ultraviolet light data taken by the Hubble telescope’s Wide Field Camera 3 camera, which could help them better understand the region in which they occurred and, who knows, whether there really is a physical relationship. between the two.

In addition to providing new clues to solve this astronomical mystery, the data from the new observations are a complement to those from the galaxy, which were obtained by Hubble in 2013 and thus allowed the production of the image you saw above. The bad news is that astronomers will have to wait a while to use the telescope to investigate other objects, as in late October, Hubble suffered a synchronization failure that resulted in a temporary suspension of scientific observations. The Hubble team continues to investigate the problem and try to fix it.

Source: ESA/Hubble