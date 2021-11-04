UK approves pill against covid-19

posted on 11/04/2021 9:24 AM



(credit: Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)

The United Kingdom announced this Thursday (4) that it is the first country in the world to authorize molnupiravir, the treatment in pills against covid-19 developed by the American laboratory Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD).

“Today is a historic day for our country, as the UK is now the first country in the world to approve an antiviral against covid-19 that can be taken at home,” Health Minister Sajid Javid said in a statement. .

“This will change the situation for the most vulnerable and the immunocompromised, who will soon be able to receive revolutionary treatment,” he added.

Molnupiravir has been authorized by the British regulatory agency, the MHRA, for people who suffer from mild or moderate covid-19 and have at least one risk factor for developing the severe form of the disease (obesity, age over 60 years, diabetes or heart diseases).

Antivirals, such as molnupiravir, work by reducing the virus’s ability to reproduce, thus curbing the disease.

The use of this drug can have two functions: both to prevent those infected from suffering severe symptoms, and to prevent people who have had contact with the patient from developing the disease.

If administered to patients within days of a positive diagnostic test, it reduces the chances of hospitalization by 50%, according to a Merck clinical trial.

The UK has one of the world’s worst balances in covid-19 infections, and the government announced in October that it had ordered 480,000 treatments of molnupirvir.

The country accounts for more than 140,000 deaths from coronaviruses and currently registers an increase in cases, with almost 1,000 hospitalizations per day.

Although the number is lower than that recorded in the worst moments of the pandemic, authorities fear that the situation will worsen with the arrival of winter (northern hemisphere, summer in Brazil).