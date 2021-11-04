UK authorizes oral antiviral drug against Covid-19

The government of the United Kingdom approved this Thursday (4) a pill against Covid-19. The drug molnupiravir, produced by MSD pharmaceutical (Merck Sharp & Dohme), had the first authorization to be used against Covid-19.

The UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency has authorized molnupiravir for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid in adults with a positive SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic test and who have at least one risk factor for developing severe disease .

“The first global authorization of molnupirvir is a major achievement in Merck’s unique legacy of introducing innovative medicines and vaccines to address the world’s greatest health challenges. In pursuit of Merck’s unwavering mission of saving and improving lives, we will continue to move with rigor and urgency to bring molnupiravir to patients around the world as quickly as possible,” said Robert M. Davis, CEO and President of Merck, who is well known in the United States as MSD.

Applications remain under review by other regulatory authorities, including the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Brazil joined more than 100 countries to study the effectiveness of the drug against the coronavirus. Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) is part of the study.

THE CNN, pulmonologist and researcher at Fiocruz, Margareth Dalcolmo, responsible for the study in Brazil, says that the drug will be a kind of “turning point” in the fight against Covid-19. But remember: the medicine does not replace the vaccine.

With the results achieved and approval given for mass use around the world, says Dalcolmo, we will effectively have an early treatment against the coronavirus.

(Posted by: André Rigue)