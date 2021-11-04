UK gives conditional consent to pill against Covid | Coronavirus

The authorization is the first in the world to be given to the drug, which is still being evaluated by regulatory agencies in the United States and the European Union.

It is still unclear whether the pill will be sold in pharmacies. According to the British agency, the National Health Service (NHS) of the country will confirm how the drug will be intended for patients. The drug, the molnupiravir, bears the trade name of Lagevrio in the country.

The drug should not be used as a substitute for vaccination against Covid-19.

Molnupiravir has been authorized for use in people with mild to moderate Covid-19 and at least one risk factor for the development of serious disease, including obesity, old age (over 60 years), diabetes or heart disease.

The regulatory agency’s recommendation is that the drug be used as soon as possible after a positive diagnosis of Covid-19 and at the same time within 5 days of the onset of symptoms.

US Pharmacist Announces Antiviral That Cuts Covid Hospitalizations and Deaths by Half

In early October, US drugmaker Merck announced that its experimental Covid-19 drug, molnupiravir, had reduced hospitalizations and deaths in early coronavirus infection.

In trials, patients who received molnupirvir within 5 days of Covid’s onset of symptoms had about half the rate of hospitalization and death as patients who received an inactive pill.

The drug does not work in patients with severe Covid-19 conditions.

Conditional authorization

The British regulatory agency has introduced a national Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) scheme for new drugs in Britain (England, Wales and Scotland), which has been in place since 1 January this year.

An emergency use authorization for molnupirvir has been granted to Northern Ireland to ensure access across the UK.

The conditional authorization scheme is intended for drugs that meet an unmet medical need, such as serious and life-threatening illnesses for which no satisfactory methods of treatment are available or where the product offers an important therapeutic advantage.

The agency can grant an authorization of this type when clinical data are not yet complete, but when it considers that such data will soon be available.