UK is 1st country to approve Covid pill drug – News

The MHRA (Regulatory Agency for Medicines and Health Products) of the United Kingdom approved, this Thursday morning (4), the use of the drug against the Covid-19 molnupiravir in patients infected in a mild or moderate state and who have at least one risk factor for the disease to progress to a severe case.

In the statement, the agency, which is the first in the world to use the drug, explained: “The antiviral Lagevrio (molnupiravir) is safe and effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization and death for people with mild to moderate Covid-19 who are at risk increased risk of developing serious illness,” announced the British government.

The drug, produced by pharmaceutical company Merck, is the first antiviral to combat Sars-CoV-2 for oral use. Molnupiravir acts on virus replication and prevents it from multiplying. In this way, the levels of the virus in the body are kept low, thus reducing the severity of the disease.

Studies presented by Merck show that the pill is most effective if taken at an early stage of infection. The MHRA indicates use as soon as the patient has a positive Covid-19 test and within five days of symptom onset.

The FDA (US regulatory agency) and the EMA (European drug agency) are in the process of analyzing the antiviral.

On October 27, the drugmaker announced an agreement with a non-profit organization to allow the production of molnupiravir by other laboratories without charging royalties, amounts paid for product patents, until the pandemic is controlled in the world.

The negotiation will allow 105 low- and middle-income countries that are part of the NGO supported by the UN (United Nations) to have access to the antiviral at lower costs. In addition to preventing only rich countries from being able to buy the drug and monopolizing its use. Situation similar to that experienced with purchases of vaccines against Covid-19.

Molnupiravir in Brazil

In Brazil, Fiocruz (Osvaldo Cruz Foundation) is part of phase three studies, which have been taking place since the beginning of October, simultaneously, in seven centers in Brazil. The foundation and the laboratory are negotiating for molnupirvir to be produced here. If the agreement is successful, the idea is to manufacture it at Farmanguinhos, in Rio de Janeiro.

In order to be produced and distributed in Brazil, the drug initially needs the approval of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) for emergency use in the country. Conitec (National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies) also needs to assess whether the product will be incorporated by the SUS (Unified Health System).