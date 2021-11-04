UK is first country to approve use of MSD Covid-19 drug

Medicine does not work as a substitute for the vaccine; government and the NHS did not detail how molnupirvir will be made available to the population

MSD/Disclosure via REUTERS Molnupiravir was commercially named in the country as ‘Lagevrio’



O United Kingdom approved on Thursday, 4, the use of the first oral remedy against Covid-19, O molnupiravir, produced by the pharmacist MSD (company that in the US and Canada is called Merck, Sharp & Dohme Corp). The country’s regulatory agency said the drug is “safe” and “effective” to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death in people with the disease in its mild or moderate form who are at greater risk of developing a severe condition of Covid-19. “The approval followed a rigorous review of the drug’s safety, quality and efficacy by the UK regulatory agency and the government’s independent scientific advisory body, the Commission on Human Medicines, making it the first oral antiviral for the treatment of Covid-19 to be approved”, says a note from the British government.

“Today is a historic day for our country, as the UK is now the first country in the world to approve a home-administered antiviral for Covid-199. This will be a game changer for the most vulnerable and immunosuppressed, who will soon be able to receive an innovative treatment”, celebrated theSecretary of Health and Welfare, Sajid Javid. The UK government points out that the drug, commercially named as Lagevrio, does not work as a replacement for vaccine against Covid-19.

The recommendation is that molnupiravir be given soon after a positive test result against Covid-19 and during the first five days of symptoms. The drug, which reduced by 50% the chance of hospitalizations and deaths from the disease for patients at risk, works as an inhibitor of the replication of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. It must be used exclusively. in patients with risk factors for the development of the severe form of the disease, such as obesity, advanced age, diabetes mellitus and heart disease. The government and the NHS (UK Health System) did not detail how molnupirvir will be made available to the population.