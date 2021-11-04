Ultrapar (UGPA3) profits 35% more in the 3rd quarter; company reviews Ebitda projections

Oxiteno (Photo: Disclosure)

SÃO PAULO – Ultrapar (UGPA3) recorded net income of R$374.3 million in its balance sheet for the 3rd quarter, a performance 36% higher than in the same period last year, when it totaled R$277.3 million.

Recurring net income – which does not include the effects of impairment from Extrafarma of R$ 395 million in the second quarter and from the reversal of IR on the SELIC adjustment of tax credits of R$ 196 million in the third quarter – totaled R$ 178 million, in this criterion, a reduction of 36% in one year.

Adjusted and recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$1.017 billion, down 2% from R$1.038 billion a year earlier.

Net revenue, in turn, totaled R$31.911 billion, an increase of 54%, due to the higher sales of Ipiranga, Ultragaz, Oxiteno and Ultracargo.

Exceed new guidances

The company also informed, simultaneously to the balance, new projections (guidances) of its operations.

See the table with the changes and, below, the company’s explanations:

At Ipiranga, “the projection of Ebitda was reduced mainly due to more pressured margins, resulting from positions taken and transfers of cost increases, and the lower volume in relation to the original projections”.

At Oxiteno, “the Ebitda projection was raised to reflect higher than expected sales volume and more favorable margins”.

At Overcharge, “the improvement in the Ebitda projection results from the anticipation of the start of operation of the terminals in Itaqui and Vila do Conde, in addition to productivity gains above those projected for the year”.

At Extra-pharma, “the competitive environment in the North and Northeast and the lower sales justify the reduction in the Ebitda projection.”

The projection of Extra-pharma “excludes the non-recurring effect of impairment recorded in 2Q21″.

The smallest result of Holding and Others “mainly reflects the higher expenses with M&A transactions and lower-than-expected results at the Riograndense Refinery”.

