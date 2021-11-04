UN blue helmets attacked by presidential guard in Central African Republic | World

Ten blue helmets of the UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) were wounded by gunfire fired by the country’s presidential guard, the organization announced on Tuesday (2).
The agents are Egyptian and two of them were seriously injured, according to the UN, which called the shooting in Bangui, the capital and largest city in the Central African Republic, a “deliberate attack”.
The Central African Republic is ranked as the second least developed country in the world by the UN and was plunged into a bloody civil war after a coup in 2013.
Although the conflict has diminished considerably over the past three years, much of the country’s territory is not controlled by the government of President Faustin Archange Touadéra.
Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson (left), poses for a photo with the President of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadera, and the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, during the COP26 (Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, 1 November 2021 — Photo: Alastair Grant/Pool via Reuters
The Egyptians were on a bus bearing the UN’s initials and “suffered numerous shots from the presidential guard without warning or response when they were not armed”, said Minusca.
The UN mission also said that, after the shooting, the bus the agents were on ran over and killed a woman about 120 meters from the presidential residence.
The attack took place on Monday (1), the same day the blue helmets had landed at Bangui airport, as part of the regular exchange of UN agents.
Sought by France Presse news agency, Central African authorities did not respond to inquiries.
The UN also denounced “the persistence of disinformation campaigns” against Minusca and said attacks against its employees could “constitute war crimes”.
‘Hostile incidents’ against the UN
Last month, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres denounced “hostile incidents” against the country’s peace forces involving “defence and security forces”.
Guterres pointed to “serious violations” such as “obstruction of the free movement of Minusca patrols, detention or arrest of members, threats and attempts to search vehicles and homes of United Nations personnel.”
“Such actions impede the fulfillment of the mandate [da Minusca], put the lives of peacekeepers at risk and are in contradiction with the commitments of President Faustin Archange Touadéra and the government,” said the secretary general.
Between June 1 and October 1, the United Nations recorded seven hostile attacks against Minusca members and 18 cases of “harassment” by the country’s security forces.