Understand the importance of preventive exams

Photo: Disclosure





According to research published by the Oncoguia Institute, one in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.. In addition, the National Cancer Institute (INCA) estimates more than 60,000,000 new cases of the disease for the year 2022.

To reaffirm the importance of preventive exams, the November Blue campaign has as its main objective to make the male population aware of the dangers of prostate cancer.

According to experts, it is critical to break the superman myth, which causes many males to neglect their health.

Understand the importance of routine screening to prevent prostate cancer

According to a survey by the Amazonas State Oncology Control Center Foundation (FCECON), early detection of prostate cancer can increase the chances of cure by up to 90%.

“It is essential to carry out preventive exams. Men, especially those who are 45 years of age or older and are part of the risk group, need to undergo the PSA dosage exam and digital rectal examination, for the safety of their health. It is important to highlight that patients diagnosed at the early stage of the disease have a much greater chance of being cured”, reinforces Vitor Fiorin, oncologist.

What are the main symptoms of the disease?

According to the National Cancer Institute (INCA), early stage prostate cancer has a silent evolution, thus, many men do not have any symptoms at all. Therefore, the performance of preventive exams is essential to detect the disease.

At early stage, the disease may present signs such as:

– difficulty in urinating;

– need to urinate more often during the day or night.

In advanced stage, can provoke:

– bone pain;

– urinary symptoms.

In more serious cases:

– generalized infection;

– renal insufficiency.