Understand the post-credits scenes from the Marvel movie

The post-credits scenes of Eternos surprised and left clues for the future

As usual in the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the new eternal has post-credits scenes. They, of course, directly impact the future of the franchise, but many viewers may not understand their true meaning. Thinking about it, the Legion of Heroes explains what happens in each of them.

These are two post-credit scenes. The first, shown right after the film’s main credits, is surprising and provokes what should be part of the plot of a second film by the Eternals. The second, shown only after all credits, at the very end, suggests something that had already been made clear, functioning as a hook for the fate of a specific character.

The first post-credits scene of Eternals

After stopping the birth of the celestial Tiamut, thena (Angelina Jolie), Druig (Barry Keoghan) and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) depart for space in the Domo, the ship of the Eternals, in order to find Eternal companions from other planets and tell them the truth about their creation and the entire plan of arishem.

The post-credits scene begins when the three discuss returning to Earth to find out what happened to Sersi, Kingo and Phastos after Arishem contacted them at the end of the movie. However, it’s the arrival of two unexpected visitors that makes the sequel decidedly special. pip, a small troll known from the Marvel comics, enters the Domo through a portal, announcing the arrival of Eros, or Starfox, the brother of Thanos.

Eros, who is also an Eternal, is experienced by the singer Harry Styles. He offers the three help in finding his companions, claiming to know where exactly they are. Starfox also reveals that it has a golden sphere similar to the one Ajak and Sersi used to communicate with Aishem.

The second post-credits scene of Eternals

A little less surprising than the first, second post-credits scene of eternal it presents Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) in an office, facing an old chest that bears his family crest. He is visibly anxious and has doubts whether or not to open the box.

When he finally opens the chest, Dane comes across an ancient ebony sword. Just as he’s about to touch the blade, a male voice comes up behind him and asks if he’s ready.

What do the two post-credits scenes mean?

In the scene where we are introduced to Eros, it is clear that the character will play a key role in the sequel to eternal or, who knows, in another film from the Cinematographic Universe by Marvel. From the conversation he has with Thena, Druid and Makkaris, it is possible to assume that Eros must go on a rescue mission along with the others, in order to find out what happened to Sersi, who disappeared without a trace at the end of the film.

Although Disney has not confirmed a sequel to Eternals, a sign at the end of the scene indicates that “the Eternals will return”. Whether in a 2nd team movie or in a production focused on another superhero, it’s a fact that we’ll see these characters again.

When it comes to the second post-credits scene, it’s not hard to assume that the figure of black knight will be presented in the future of the MCU. In the comics, Kit Harington’s character is a human who takes on the moniker from several of his ancestors, including his uncle. Nathan Garrett.

We don’t know whose voice we hear at the end of the scene, but some fans theorize it might be Dane’s uncle, while others go even further and believe it’s none other than Dane. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). What’s your theory? Leave your comment!

