Unidas more than doubles profit in Q3

THE united (LCAM3) had a net profit of 267.3 million reais in the third quarter, more than double the amount of a year earlier, reported the company of vehicle leasing and fleet management this Wednesday.

Cash generation measured by profit before fees, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was 636 million reais from July to September, up 72.5% in the annual comparison.

Analysts, on average, expected net profit of 252.7 million reais and Ebitda of 590 million reais for Unidas in the period, according to data from Refinitive.

The company stated on the balance sheet that the average rate of the car rental division had an increase of around 29% on an annual basis and 9% on a quarterly basis, to 80 reais. According to the company, “the rental demand remains very high, facilitating these transfers”.

In used cars, the average sales price continued to benefit from the scenario of rising prices for new cars, given the incapacity of automakers to meet the demand in the sector because of the crisis in the supply of semiconductors that equip the vehicles.

According to Unidas, the average sale price of used cars soared by 43.3% in 12 months, to a record 58.8 thousand reais. Despite the increase in price, the company sold 12,200 cars in the period, a drop of 57.5% in the same comparison.

“The sales volume continues to cool down due to the company’s strategy of prioritizing the service of leasing operations, maximizing the useful life of the assets until the scenario for receiving vehicles from the automakers is regularized,” stated Unidas.

According to the company, the capacity to sell used cars is almost 30,000 cars per quarter.

See the result below: