Unimed donates cardioverse device to Herval Hospital | General

Unimed, inspired by the feeling of solidarity, empathy and responsibility with the promotion of health in the South Region, donated cardio equipment to Hospital Nossa Senhora da Glria, located in the municipality of Herbal, action area of ​​Unimed Pelotas.

During the delivery, the director of Quality and Infrastructure of Unimed Pelotas/RS, Dr. Cristiano Iribarrem Monteiro, the manager of Services, Daniela Kourrovski Mendes Leal and representatives of the board of the Hospital Nossa Senhora da Glria, such as the administrator of the Hospital, Mariana, were present. Arajo, the responsible nurse, Christiani Saraiva, nurse and Clarice Martins, member of the current board.

For Dr. Cristiano Iribarrem Monteiro, Unimed Pelotas/RS works to promote the health and well-being of people, and within this purpose is also the support for health institutions seeking to strengthen the support network for patients in the area of that of the cooperative.

According to the administrator, Mariana Arajo, the Hospital Nossa Senhora da Glria in Herval represents an important back office for emergency care in the region. “We will not be able to buy a cardioverse device, this donation is a very important step in the quality of care at our hospital”, he says

With this equipment, the Hospital de Herval has gained more agility and quality in the care of the more than 7,000 inhabitants of the municipality, which only has the Nossa Senhora da Glria de Herval Hospital for urgent and emergency care.