Unimed Florianópolis: infrastructure with Exímio TI | News

Unimed Grande Florianópolis hired Exímio TI to manage the Oracle database, where its main systems run, and also targeting cloud projects that are on the roadmap of the largest plans operator in Santa Catarina.

Unimed, which in 2021 turned 50 years old, was the first Unimed System cooperative to be created in Santa Catarina. Currently, it is the largest operator of health plans in the state and the 28th in the country.

Today, the institution has the Infant Care Unit in Florianópolis (opened in February 2007) and the Unimed Hospital in São José (opened in November 2014), which also has an Adult Emergency Care and Imaging Service.

With such a structure, built over more than four decades, and the need to improve database services, Unimed closed a partnership for Oracle database infrastructure services with the Santa Catarina-based Exímio TI. This environment is critical as it concerns its main systems, the SGU and Tasy, from Philips.

“This partnership marks a new phase for the company and consolidates Exímio in the IT market. Excellent.

According to the executive, serving a large company like Unimed Florianópolis brings even more responsibility and shows the market how Exímio is well structured to serve small, medium and large companies.

About the results so far, the IT Manager Juliano Varnier points out that “today we see in Exímio a solid partner that understands our environment and proposes continuous improvements. Understands and knows Unimed’s needs in terms of requirements, systems and strategically monitors whole database part, anticipating project needs and helping us take care of current database support.”