US able to defend Taiwan if necessary, US Chief of Staff says | World

The United States has the capacity to defend Taiwan from an attack by China, if it has the need to do so, said the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, on Wednesday (3).

When asked at the Aspen Security Forum whether the Pentagon could defend the island, he replied, “We absolutely have the capacity. There’s no doubt about it.”

General Milley considered China is unlikely to take any military action against Taiwan in the next 24 months. However, he said, “the Chinese are clearly building the capacity to give their leaders these options in the future.”

He also stated that the US maintains its policy of “strategic ambiguity” over Taiwan’s protection.

In a hypothetical situation where China decides to take control of the island, it would be the US president who would decide whether the Americans would intervene or not, Milley said.

“We absolutely have the ability to do all sorts of things around the world, including this one if need be,” Milley insisted.

He also added that the United States believes that the differences between China and Taiwan must be resolved peacefully based on the will of citizens on both sides.

China’s army expansion

In recent years, with the expansion of the Chinese army, the former military polarity in which the US and Russia, the nuclear superpowers participated, has been added to the rivalry with China.

In August, the Chinese tested a military-capable hypersonic missile that circled the world at a relatively low altitude and at more than five times the speed of sound.

Milley claimed that this test was almost as emblematic as Russia’s impressive 1957 launch of Sputnik, the first satellite launched into space.

The hypersonic test was “very significant,” he insisted, highlighting Chinese advances in military technology. “We are witness to one of the greatest movements in global geostrategic power ever seen,” he said.

The consequence, according to Milley, is that the world is entering a period “potentially much more unstable at a strategic level” than in the decades after World War II.