US Begins To Vaccinate Children Ages 5-11 Against Covid-19 | World

The main US government health agency has recommended the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for wide use in this range, following authorization from the US health agency FDA.

Initially, the country made 15 million doses of the vaccine available to this population, but intends to expand access from next week.

Also in the morning, some parents took their children to vaccination centers – large pharmacy chains already offer appointments for the next weekend.

Courtney Mitchell of North Carolina told Reuters that she woke up at 6 am to schedule a vaccination for Jane, her five-year-old daughter.

“I felt like signing up for coveted concert tickets,” the 42-year-old mother said of a Saturday start-up schedule at a drugstore.

While about 58% of Americans are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, about 28 million children under the age of 12 have not been allowed to be immunized so far.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the US health agency, reported on Tuesday (2) that approves the application of the vaccine of Pfizer against Covid-19 in children from 5 to 11 years old.

“The CDC now expands the vaccination recommendation to about 28 million children in this age group in the United States and allows distributors to start vaccinating them as soon as possible,” said the document, posted on the health agency’s website. The expectation is that this new phase of immunization begins this week.

The decision comes after authorization from the regulatory agency of the United States (FDA, acronym in English) last Friday (29). Except for one abstention, experts voted unanimously, pointing out that the benefits of prevention against Covid-19 outweigh any risks associated with vaccination in this age group.

On Friday (22), Pfizer said its vaccine against Covid-19 is safe and more than 90.7% effective in preventing infections in children aged 5 to 11 years. The data was sent to the FDA.

The study followed 2,268 children who received two doses of vaccine or placebo, three weeks apart. Each dose was one third of the amount given to adolescents and adults.