Vaccination with application of AstraZeneca continues on Thursday in JF

Vaccination against Covid-19 continues this Thursday (4) in Juiz de Fora. According to the Municipality of Juiz de Fora (PJF), the Basic Health Units (UBSs) and other health equipment provide doses of vaccines, including the offer by AstraZeneca. Last Friday, the municipality received 19,220 doses of the immunizing agent, which allowed the resumption of the application of the second dose of the vaccine produced by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). This Thursday, the second doses of AstraZeneca will be aimed at everyone who should have returned by October 18th. The PAM-Marechal, from 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm, and the ten reference UBSs, from 8:00 am to noon, also make the second dose of AstraZeneca available for this audience.

Coronavac and Pfizer

Already the second doses of Coronavac will be aimed at those who the vaccine card indicates the date of November 4 (or earlier) as the deadline for full immunization. The immunizing agents produced by the Butantan Institute will be available at PAM-Marechal and at the ten reference UBS.

In the case of Pfizer’s second application, it will be directed to those who received the first by September 9th. The immunizing agent will be available at PAM-Marechal, ten reference UBSs and another 36 UBSs (from 8 am to 11 am).

booster doses

Booster doses continue to be aimed at elderly people aged 60 years and over who received the second dose six months or more ago and for immunosuppressed patients who received the second dose at least 28 days ago. In addition to them, the booster dose will also be destined, on Thursday, to health workers aged 29 years or more who received the second dose at least six months ago. These publics will be able to look for any of the vaccination posts, except the DSI, which will exclusively serve the elderly.

Vaccination posts addresses

PAM-Marechal: Rua Marechal Deodoro 496, Centro

Department of Health for the Elderly (DSI): Rua Batista de Oliveira 943, Granbery

10 reference UBSs:

UBS Neighborhood Nossa Senhora de Lourdes: Rua Inácio Gama 813

UBS Bandeirantes: Rua Laurindo Nocelli 100

UBS Benfica: Rua Guararapes 106

White Corn UBS: Rua Nicolau Schuery s/nº

UBS Nossa Senhora Aparecida: Rua Nossa Senhora Aparecida 775

UBS Santa Cecília: Rua Gabriel Rodrigues 900

UBS Santa Luzia: Rua Torreões s/nº

UBS São Pedro: Rua João Lourenço Kelmer 1.433

UBS Progress: Rua Jorge Knopp 119

UBS Vila Ideal: Avenida Francisco Valadares 1,910

36 UBSs:

UBS Alto Grajaú: Rua Doutor Leonel Jaguaribe 178

UBS Industrial District: Rua João Gualberto 110

UBS Barreira do Triunfo: Avenida Juscelino Kubitscheck s/nº

Butterfly UBS: Rua Tenente Paulo Maria Delage 229

UBS Centro Sul: Av. Barão do Rio Branco 3.132

UBS Cidade do Sol: Rua Gustavo Capanema 70

Dom Bosco UBS: Rua João Manata 93

UBS Esplanade: Rua Bias Fortes 74

UBS Filgueiras: Rua Orlando Riani 2.200

UBS Furtado de Menezes: Rua Furtado de Menezes 19A

UBS Grama: Praça Áureo Carneiro s/nº

UBS Granjas Bethânia: Rua Nove de Julho 294

UBS Ipiranga: Rua Etiene Loures 85

UBS Jardim da Lua: Rua Natalino José de Paula 314

UBS Jardim Esperança: Rua Padre João Micheleto 35

UBS Jardim Natal: Rua Tenente Lucas Drummond 370

UBS Jockey Club I: Rua Antonio Armando Pereira 140

UBS Jóquei Clube II: Rua Antônio Guimarães Peralva 130

UBS Linhares: Rua Ministro Odilon Braga s/nº

UBS Marumbi: Rua Barão do Retiro 1.462

UBS Monte Castelo: Rua Doutor Oswaldo Mascarenhas s/nº

UBS Nossa Senhora das Graças: Rua Queluz 72

UBS Nova Era: Rua Guimarães Júnior 850

UBS Parque Guarani: Rua Sofia Rafael Zacarias 685

UBS Retreat: Rua Sebastião Cardoso 41

UBS Santa Cruz: Rua Doutor Antônio Mourão Guimarães 245

UBS Santa Efigênia: Rua José Ferreira 13

UBS Santa Rita: Rua José Vicente 390

UBS Santo Antônio: Rua Pedro Trogo 285

UBS Santos Dumont: Rua Álvaro José Rodrigues 25

UBS São Judas Tadeu: Rua Ernesto Pancini 446

UBS São Sebastião: Rua Jorge Raimundo 209

UBS Teixeiras: Rua Custódio Furtado de Souza 131

UBS Vale Verde: Rua Marciano Pinto 685

UBS Vila Esperança: Rua Nova 30

UBS Vila Ideal: Avenida Francisco Valadares 1,910

UBS Vila Olavo Costa: Rua Jacinto Marcelino 16