Vale deposits BRL 4.4 billion in court for income transfer due to Brumadinho disaster

THE Valley (VALLEY3) reported on Wednesday that the deposit in court of the amount of 4.4 billion reais provided for the Income Transfer Program to those affected by the collapse of the dam in little mist (MG).

The features, corrected by the IPCA up to August 2021, after deducting operating costs and emergency payments made between June and October 2021, they were deposited twice, with 2 billion on October 18th and the remainder on the 28th of last month.

The deposits were made because, since November 1st, the terms of the new program, signed between the company, the government of Minas Gerais and the institutions of Justice, in February of this year. The agreement involved 37.69 billion reais to repair collective damages.

Vale said that it has been providing support and assistance to families impacted by the dam failure since the first moment, in 2019.

For almost three years, around 100,000 people benefited from the benefit, which exceeded 2.3 billion reais, the mining company added.