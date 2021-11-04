Varginha: after asking for an investigation, an ALMG deputy receives a death threat – Politics

Andreia de Jesus (PSOL) was attacked after defending the investigation of the police operation carried out on Sunday (10/31) in Varginha, which left 26 dead (photo: Reproduction/Instagram) In an open letter published this Wednesday night (3/11), the leader of the Human Rights Council of the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG), Deputy Andreia de Jesus (PSOL) says she has received death threats.

According to the parliamentarian, the attacks are a reaction to the announcement made by her on Sunday (10/31), that the commission intends to investigate the police operation that took place in Varginha, in the south of Minas. The action culminated in the death of 26 people.

In the version of the Minas Gerais Military Police (PMMG) and the Federal Highway Police (PRF), which led the action, the group formed a specialized, violent and well-armed bank robbery gang. Andreia, however, said on Sunday that she received reports that a young black man not involved in the crime had been killed in the operation.

In a post published on Instagram, Andreia exposes prints in which she curses with low call and threatened terms. “You’ll see what awaits you. We’re going to kill you. Your end will be the same as Marielle’s. For you to be an example”, say the messages addressed to the deputy. The representative also says that she had profiles hacked into the networks.

“The Legislative Police of the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais called the Civil Police, issued a police report and recommended my adhesion to the police escort. We started this procedure today, due to the seriousness of the facts. civil police, at the virtual crime station to forward violent speeches, threats to my physical integrity and against my life!”, describes Andreia on Instagram.

This Wednesday (3/11), the Public Ministry of Mines (MPMG) announced the formation of a committee to monitor the investigations into the case.

criticism



When considering possible human rights violations during the police operation in Varginha, Andreia de Jesus criticized the military.

“A successful police operation is an operation that leaves no life behind. Unfortunately, in Brazil, black youth still have the death penalty as the only alternative. A crime against property does not justify the taking of life from anyone “, said the deputy.

According to the ALMG bylaws, the investigation of the case by the commission depends on the approval of the request by the member deputies. The document has not yet been ratified.

Operation



The operation of the Military Police (PM) and the Federal Highway Police (PRF) took place this Sunday (10/31) in Varginha. The aim was to dismantle a highly specialized and violent bank robbery gang whose modus operandi resembles the phenomenon known as the “new cangao”. In other words: attacks on small towns, use of heavy weapons and taking hostages.

According to the police, there were two clashes, in two farms. In the first, 18 criminals were killed – allegedly for attacking police officers. In the second, the balance was eight bits. With the group, the agents found a veritable arsenal of war, complete with explosives and bulletproof vests.

Captain Layla Brunela, spokesperson for the PM, defined the action as “the largest operation referring to the ‘new cangao’ in the country”.