Vasco obtains a discount close to R$140 million and repays debt with the government; understand the agreement | sport business

After agreement with the Attorney General of the National Treasury (PGFN), through the tax transaction , Vasco got a discount on part of its tax debt and an extended period to pay the rest.

Initially, the club included BRL 276 million in debt in the renegotiation. After 50% discount granted by the government, the value will drop to BRL 138 million. This balance will be paid in installments between five and ten years.

The payment term varies according to the nature of the debt, as the government has recently limited the maximum period that can be granted for payment of pension agreements.

Social security debts (INSS, CSLL and PIS/Cofins): 60 months

Non-social security debts (IR, IPTU, ISS, among others): 120 months

Payment will be made in installments. In the first few years, the installments will be reduced to facilitate the club’s financial restructuring. They increase gradually over the years.

It is still likely that trading values ​​will increase. In the agreement with the PGFN, Vasco obtained the right to register all debts made up to October 31, 2021. At this time, however, not all were raised. They will soon be added to R$ 276 million.

The tax transaction does not end Profut, in Vasco’s case. The association continues to have debts recorded in this refinancing, instituted in 2015 by the government, which requires monthly payments.

The agreement was aligned, internally, at the club, by José Cândido Bulhões. He is Vasco’s legal vice president and anticipated the deal with PGFN in the Dinheiro em Jogo podcast (click on the link to listen). In the program, the leader also explains the adhesion to the Centralized Execution Regime.

The tax transaction and the centralized regime are tools that the current administration, under President Jorge Salgado, found to refinance a considerable part of the Vasco indebtedness.