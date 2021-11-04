Vasco starts sales, and the classic against Botafogo will have a load of 20 thousand tickets in São Januário | brazilian series b

On Wednesday, Vasco started selling tickets for the game against Botafogo, on Sunday, at 4 pm, in São Januário. For the classic, the club will provide 20 thousand tickets – one thousand for the fans of Botafogo.

The value of tickets for Vasco fans varies according to the category of supporter member, including non-members. Certain categories need only check-in, without any cost to purchase the ticket, other than the ticket exchange. Vasco increased the number of exchange points.

São Januário will have a load of 20,000 tickets for the classic — Photo: André Durão/ge

Promotional grandstand tickets will have popular prices, starting at R$12.00. The full values ​​for Vasco x Botafogo are R$40 (banquet) and R$100 (social).

The protocol for entering the stadium will be the same as for the game against CSA. Fans who are already with the complete vaccine scheme, following the guidelines of the Municipal Health Department, will not need to take the antigen test for Covid-19. The others will need to present the results of the exams.

Sales will be available until 12:00 on game day. There will be no ticket sales at physical points.

Vasco will provide 1,000 tickets for Botafogo fans. The bleachers will cost R$40.00 (Full) / R$20.00 (Half price). Sales will be available until 12:00 on game day. There will be no ticket sales at physical points.

Pick-up points and times:

North Ticket Office of Nilton Santos – 10 am to 5 pm

General Severiano Headquarters – 10 am to 5 pm

Sunday, 11/7 – Game Day