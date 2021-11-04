Vehicle sales plummet in worst October in five years – 11/4/2021

In the worst October in five years, sales of brand new vehicles fell 24.5% last month against the same period in 2020. In total, 162.4 thousand units were licensed in the country, including passenger cars, light utility vehicles, such as pickup trucks and vans, trucks and buses.

The result was released this Thursday, 4, by Fenabrave, the association that represents the concessionaires. In comparison with September, there was growth of 4.7%, but the basis for comparison is weak, as the month before October was the worst of the year so far.

The shortage of electronic components, which causes interruptions in the production of automakers, continues unabated, leading to a lack of models at dealerships.

In the accumulated since the beginning of the year, sales reached 1.74 million vehicles, 9.5% more than in the first ten months of 2020, a period in which the market was hit by the arrival of the pandemic in the country, with closing car dealerships in major markets for at least two months.

The trend, however, is that the difference compared to last year will be reduced until the end of December. An association representing automakers, Anfavea does not rule out the possibility of a small decrease of 1% in the final result of 2021.

The volume sold last month was the lowest for October since 2016, when less than 160,000 vehicles were licensed in the same period. At the time, the sector felt the effects of the prolonged recession in Brazil.

Market leader, Fiat accounts for 22.5% of sales of cars and light utility vehicles accumulated since the beginning of the year. Following, appear Volkswagen, with 15.6% of the market, General Motors (11.1%) and Hyundai (9.45%).

