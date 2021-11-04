Veritas Operation: Understand How Financial Fraud Worked With Bank Support in the Scheme | Rio de Janeiro

Civil Police operation against money laundering in Camboinhas NiteróiMarcos Porto / Agency O Dia

Rio – Investigations by the Police Station for Combating Criminal Organizations and Money Laundering (DCOC-LD) revealed that managers of banking institutions were part of a gang specialized in practicing financial fraud through checks and credit cards. According to police investigations, bank employees provided their customers’ personal and account data to other members of the criminal organization. Among the targets of the 15 arrest warrants of Operation Veritas, launched this Thursday, are two bank managers.

The agents found that the participation of bank employees occurred mainly in fraud through the use of checks. They would be responsible for informing the partners of the victim’s financial capacity so that the vouchers were filled with the highest possible value for the withdrawal. Managers were also the ones who passed on how the customer’s signature was so that the checkbooks were signed correctly.

According to Dcoc, the scam was carried out by cloning the victims’ telephone numbers. The contact was obtained through the agency’s database. Then the fraudsters contacted the telephone company and asked that the data be assigned to another chip. It was in this way, according to the police, that fraudsters managed to impersonate the customer during a call to the bank’s central office to authorize the clearing of checks, by justifying the high amounts.

Investigators also found that the gang was also able to intercept receipts sent to bank customers by mail. With the stolen checkbook sheets in hand and all the victim’s personal and banking information, the criminals filled in the amounts they wanted, forged the signature and cleared the check.

The breaking of telematic data also pointed out that the gang used to falsely say that the money would be used to purchase land, as a form of justification to the bank, when they received a call from the institution questioning the transaction.

Investigations show that this was how, in September of last year, the gang caused a loss of nearly R$ 500,000 to a man who registered the crime in Minas Gerais. According to the victim, she had four checks stolen and discovered that two vouchers worth R$ 115 thousand were cleared, one worth R$ 120 thousand and the other R$ 141.9 thousand.