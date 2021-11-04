Veruska Donato resigns from Globo after 21 years: ‘Tired’

One of Globo’s main reporters in São Paulo, Veruska Donato added to the station’s Journalism casualty list. After 21 years at the house, she resigned. He’s going back to Campo Grande (MS), his hometown and where he started his career, but he still hasn’t got anything settled with any company. Frustrated by the lack of opportunities at Globo, the 49-year-old Veruska suffered from coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and fell ill.

“I still don’t know what I’m going to do. In fact, I was tired and ill, with depression and anxiety, because of the coverage of the pandemic and hunger in the country. In this situation, I couldn’t see prospects for improvement. my boss and we understood each other about the dismissal. They were very nice to me,” he said exclusively to TV news.

Veruska worked for all TV news programs on Globo, especially Jornal Hoje and Jornal Nacional. She did all kinds of reporting, but talking about jobs has always been her specialty — she presented a table on the subject in Jornal Hoje.

Behind the scenes at the station, it is said that the journalist was unhappy because she presented a podcast project to help the unemployed. The idea was approved, but they handed it over to another professional to develop it. Asked about the matter, Veruska doesn’t talk. He says that the reason for his departure from Globo was the consequences of the coverage of the pandemic on his health:

After making great reports about Covid in Jornal Nacional, I would return home alone, with no one to comment on the discoveries and achievements. And all of this drew my attention to the life that was outside of here”.

This Wednesday (3), Veruska sent his colleagues from the editorial staff a farewell letter. Check it out in full:

“Hi guys! I’m a mix of anxiety, longing, joy and sadness. In recent years, I’ve heard dear friends advise to ‘relax’, ‘let it go’, ‘things are like that now’, ‘one day you get used to it or it gets sick.’

“I saw, heard and told stories of tragedies, children who were orphaned, parents who buried their children, I saw the helplessness and despair of those who were forced to fight the disease. We asked ourselves: When will it pass? Covid succumbs to the vaccine , but another disease, this old one, shows its face in a cruel way, hunger. I did several reports about how much it punishes, how much it resists. I discovered that, unlike hunger, I’m not resistant, in front of it I felt powerless.”

“Two months ago I posted a photo on Instagram and a compliment to Father Julio Lancelotti and the work he does in cracolândia. I received dozens of insults and curses, some of which I erased. I already created a breastplate in relation to social networks, but the priest? Oh, no. Father Julio is a symbol of affection, he is pure love. This hatred moved me. Then I remembered the question that my friend Maria José Sarno, our dear Zeze, asked: where does your soul dwell? Where does your peace live?”

I return home, I return to Campo Grande, the city where I was born, grew up, graduated and left without saying goodbye, delighted that I had the possibility of working in Brasília. I go back to conquer my mother, with whom I had many conflicts, I go back to my dear childhood friends, to see my nephews grow up, to laugh with my cousins ​​at the games on our grandparents’ farm.”

“I go back to the dark capital, from the trees, ipe trees, rice with pequi, guavira, chicken with guariroba, where we eat termite barbecue and ribs, I return to the land that produces raw tomatoes, sweet mango and guava on the foot . I return to live history with an old love that I broke when I left in a hurry. It’s life demanding what is valuable. I had to make choices.”

“I leave you and I leave Globo, and for São Paulo, which welcomed me with so much love, I leave my dearest asset. Carolina [sua filha de 17 anos] she stays to study, and who knows, giving back to the world all the best he gave me because she’s my best. Huge kisses. #I went”