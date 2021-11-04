Victims of the iFood case in Florianópolis add up losses and make requests during peak hours

Establishments have been renamed for political offenses; in the capital of Santa Catarina, the episode caused serious disturbances.

Establishments in Florianópolis, victims of the controversial case of name changes in iFood, which took place in several cities across the country on Tuesday (2), add up financial losses.

This is the case of BeCool Burger and Shake, a restaurant that had its name changed to “VACINA MATA” during peak hours on a holiday. The disorder lasted about 3 hours.

“By the time the iFood problem happened, we had 18 orders completed,” says BeCool manager, Gustavo Vieira.

He regrets that the episode took place at the busiest time at the restaurant on the platform.

“Our best selling time is from 8 pm to 11 pm, which is exactly when it happened. In this time window, we don’t receive any more orders”, he reveals.

Vieira explains that iFood does not show the exact times of the change in the name until it is normalized, but those responsible noticed the change exactly in the aforementioned period.

Furthermore, they have yet to estimate the size of the financial loss.

“As it is a holiday, it is difficult to have an exact basis, because on weekdays the delivery it is weaker”, explains Gustavo Vieira.

According to the manager, the sum of the 18 orders until 8 pm is a normal number for weekend days, when the movement is more intense.

Because of what happened, those responsible for the establishment were also concerned with explaining the situation on social networks.

“We explained on Instagram what happened. We took the opportunity to put a ‘VACINA SALVA’ gif, as they put ‘vacina kills’ in our store. All employees are immunized, by the way”, reinforces the manager.

“We do not condone political opinions on our social network”, says the statement published in a story from Instagram.

Loss in pizzeria

Another restaurant that was affected this Tuesday night was Baita Pizza. The responsible, Raúl de Aguiar Jr, points out that the situation certainly caused problems for the victims, but his specific case was less serious.

“Yes, there was definitely damage. But in my case nothing very significant, we have little demand on iFood”, he says. Baita Pizza was renamed “BOLSONARO 2022”.

“At the time that happened, I must have lost between three and four orders, even so some customers called us saying they couldn’t find us on the platform,” adds Raúl.

The responsible for the pizzeria estimates that he lost between R$ 300 and R$ 400 in sales at the time. As for the possibility of filing a lawsuit against iFood, he denies it, and says that this will probably not be a very common attitude. “No, and I believe that few people did it out of fear of losing access to the platform”, he concludes.

Understand the attack on iFood

iFood guaranteed, still on Tuesday night (2), that the change of names of restaurants in cities in Santa Catarina and other states was not a hacker attack, but an internal problem. Political insults surfaced around 9 pm.

According to the platform, the problem was caused by an employee of a company providing customer service, who improperly adjusted registration information of the establishments.

Phrases such as “communist PT”, “kill vaccine”, “Lula thief” and “Bolsonaro 2022” were written on the platform. Councilwoman Marielle Franco, murdered in 2018, was also insulted due to the change in the data of partner restaurants.

The platform reported that the service provider’s access was immediately interrupted, and the names of the restaurants were being re-established around midnight. About 6% of establishments were affected.

The images with the changed names circulated around the internet, with the suspicion that the application had been hacked. Among the states that were targeted are Santa Catarina, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Norte.

Customer data is secure

In relation to user data, iFood claims that customers’ payment methods are secure. “The data on payment methods are not stored in the iFood databases, they are only recorded on the users’ own devices, with no credit card data being compromised,” he explained in a statement.

In addition, he says that “there is no evidence of a leak in the personal database of customers or couriers registered on the platform”.