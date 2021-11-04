Vini Jr. comments on partnership with Benzema and absence from the Selection: “I have to work harder” | Champions League

In the season, he has scored nine times and served his teammates another five. Despite this, he was not remembered by Tite in the last call of the Brazilian team. In an interview with TNT Sports, he commented on the absence from the list.

– We feel sad, we always want to be among the best in the national team. Tite, who is a great coach, made his choice. You chose to stay at home for the moment. I believe I have to work harder, make better games. Even though Brazil is doing well, it is very difficult as it has many players. I know that the right time will come. I hope to play well this month, because in January I already have a call-up. My dream is to play the World Cup. Being in the national team is an immense pleasure – he said.

The Brazilian striker is, along with Karim Benzema, one of Real Madrid’s main players of the season. Of the team’s 35 goals, 29 had the direct participation of one of the two, five were built by other players and one goal was against. Vini Jr. celebrates the moment and the partnership with the French center forward.

– Karim is an amazing player who makes things look easy. Always give me advice and tell me what’s best for me. It is a player who lacks words. Helping him with assists is very important to me. I’m a side player, I won’t score as many goals. Giving the balls to Karim is important to me – said Vinícius.

“Trust is everything. From the coach, the staff, the players and the fans. It’s all in my favor and it’s important to me. I want to continue not only now, but until the end of the season,” concluded the Brazilian.

