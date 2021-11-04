Virginia tells why she avoids filming Leonardo, father of husband Zé Felipe

Virginia Fonseca is an internet celebrity and alone has nearly 28 million followers on Instagram, 25.3 million on TikTok and another 9.8 million on YouTube. Still, she is also known for, since 2020, being part of a famous family. That of the singer Leonardo.

The digital influencer is married to Zé Felipe, one of the six children of the country singer. When she met her current husband, at the beginning of their relationship, she even lived for a period in Leonardo’s mansion in Goiânia. They currently live in a house next door, in the same condominium, but are still very close to “Léo e Poli” (Poliana Rocha, Leonardo’s wife and Zé Felipe’s mother), as Virgínia calls her in-laws.

What catches the attention of Virginia’s followers, however, is that the influencer does not show her father-in-law so much in her videos, even posting content practically 24 hours a day in Instagram stories and supplying her YouTube channel daily with videos of her routine , which includes many visits to the in-laws’ homes.

Zé Felipe, their 5-month-old daughter Maria Alice, and her mother-in-law Poliana are very present in Virginia posts. Leonardo already appeared a few times, but his image is much less constant on the channel and in the stories of the digital influencer.

And that has an explanation, as Virginia herself told splash during the interview she gave with Camila Loures to talk about their podcast, PodCats.

“Léo is not from the internet generation. He is from the time that artists only appeared on stage. Nobody had access to them. They weren’t always filming where they were, nobody knew where they were. So when he got on stage, everyone was there. there to see them,” she explains about the reality of her father-in-law, who broke out in the late 1980s while still in pairs with his brother, Leandro, who died in 1998.

“When I arrived in the family there wasn’t much to post. Zé Felipe didn’t post almost anything, Poli had just entered the digital world, so she didn’t post much either. Then I arrived.”

Virginia thinks it’s essential to respect Leonardo’s privacy, who is less used to social media than the rest of the family. “I’m not going to come filming him, filming his house with him there. I know he doesn’t care. So much so that when I lived there he didn’t want us to leave.”

According to the influencer, Leonardo made her feel free to record at his house, but she doesn’t feel so comfortable to exhibit it. “When I’m recording stories, if he says something, I know he wants to appear. I know I have the freedom to film him. Now if he’s silent, I’ll record it in mine and I don’t put him. But he’s very calm. If I film him. him, I know he won’t mind.”

On her YouTube channel, Virgínia has already shown the Talismã farm and Leonardo’s record and trophies room, as well as various parts of the singer’s family home. With the arrival of Maria Alice, grandma Poliana renovated Zé Felipe’s old bedroom and turned the place into a baby room for her granddaughter.

After the tips she got from her daughter-in-law, Poliana Rocha, who is a journalist, has already accumulated 4.6 million followers on Instagram and also works as a digital influencer, being one of the talents of Talismã Digital, a company created after Virginia’s arrival in the family . With the support of his famous wife, Zé Felipe has also taken several songs to the top of the streaming services charts.