Vitality sixth team in Majors history to recover after starting with two defeats | DRAFT5

Although it is still far from replicating the performances that have placed it as one of the best teams on the planet in recent years, the vitality managed, with great suffering, to stamp his passport to the playoffs of PGL Major Stockholm 2021.
However, it was not easy to achieve such a feat. Starting your walk in the Swedish capital directly from Legends Stage, the team had the worst start of Major in its history, suffering two defeats on the first day of competition.
surpassed by Virtus.pro and heroic, the team led by Dan “apEX” Madesclaire found itself on the verge of elimination in the most prestigious competition on the world stage of Counter-Strike, but despite the regrets, he reversed this misfortune.
With Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut showing everything that is expected of the player who has been voted the best on the planet in the last two years, the French team overcame Evil Geniuses, astralis and entropy to exit the 0V-2D balance and guarantee the rating to the Champions Stage with 3V-2D.
See the list of teams to recover after two losses in the first two rounds of a Major:
However, the French will have an even bigger challenge this Thursday (4), when they face the favorite Natus Vincere in the quarterfinals of the $2 million tournament. You can get more details about the competition – such as matches, schedules, broadcasts, news and tables – by going to our tab. Championship.