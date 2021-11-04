Vivo, Claro and TIM win lots of the main band of the 5G auction in the country

(PIXABAY AND IM ASSEMBLY)

GONÇALVES (MG) — The country’s large telecoms, Vivo (VIVT3), Claro and TIM (TIMP3), took on a fierce dispute to win lots of 3 GHz band of 5G technology, the most coveted in the event held by Anatel (Agency National Telecommunications) this Thursday (4).

Claro took the batch B1, 80 MHz, for R$ 338 million. Vivo won the B2 lot for R$420 million. And TIM got lot B3 for R$351 million.

Lot B4 was not auctioned because none of the 15 bidders presented a proposal compatible with the minimum value provided for in the notice.

The three teles will have to expand the country’s fiber optic network, launch 5G in capitals by 2022 and finance the federal government’s private 5G network.

new operator

Winity II Telecom Ltda won the first batch of the 5G auction in the country. The telecommunications operator offered just over R$1.4 billion for the nationwide lot in the 70 MHz band — with an 85% premium.

Winity competed with companies NK 108 and VDF. With the victory, the company will become the newest mobile operator in the country.

Auction Rules

Anatel’s bidding committee presents the companies’ initial bids.

Participants then have five minutes to submit a counterproposal with a value at least 5% higher than the highest bid offered so far.

The agency’s Special Bidding Committee considered the 15 companies that submitted bids to purchase lots in the 5G auction are qualified.

