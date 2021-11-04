Você Escala: help Ceni build São Paulo after Calleri’s return | São Paulo

For the first time since he was hired by São Paulo, in mid-October, Rogério Ceni works with the three main strikers of the squad – Rigoni, Calleri and Luciano – and can have them next Sunday, at 18:15, against Bahia, abroad from home, by Brasileirão.

In Ceni’s early days at the helm, Rigoni was injured. When the Argentine returned, it was Calleri’s turn to go to the medical department. Now with all three in hand, the problem will be how to climb them all together.

At the You Scale of ge, you can help the coach to scale the ideal formation for next Sunday’s duel. CLICK HERE and make your team.

More from São Paulo:

+ See who has been used by Ceni since the technician’s return

+ São Paulo to change hiring profile for 2022

1 of 2 VC Escala São Paulo — Photo: Art Editoria VC Escala São Paulo — Photo: Art Editor

In Crespo’s final stretch as coach, the trio was a starter on some occasions, with Luciano playing more at the back, as a playmaker.

If Rogério Ceni chooses to repeat this formation, some midfielder will have to go to the bench. In recent games, Liziero, Gabriel Sara and Igor Gomes were the protagonists. Ceni still won’t have the presence of the injured William and Luan.

The team is the 12th placed in the Brasileirão, with 37 points, seven less than Corinthians, the sixth, which has 44 points.