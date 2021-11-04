Volkswagen electric van has new teaser released

In addition to the SUV-coupe ID.5, Volkswagen also showed last Wednesday a new version of the ID. Buzz – a 100% electric van. Despite being shown as a concept in 2017, now the vehicle is increasingly gaining the changes with which it will soon reach the market.

The vehicle was spotted by press vehicles around the world doing tests with camouflage. However, now the model has revealed a little more of the new physiognomy.

The new ID bumper. Buzz features a “honeycomb” finish like the rest of the family ID. Its headlights are connected to the brand logo in the center.

The rear part was not shown, however it is possible to see a small part of the lights with their horizontal profile. The ID Buzz is built on the MEB platform and promises to be offered in the future with different internal configurations, wheelbases, battery capacities (48 kWh to 111 kWh) and power train configurations.

Another feature of the car is the autonomous driving ADAS system. In a more advanced version, the system will offer hitchhiking services for Hamburg residents from 2025 onwards.

Launching the ID. Buzz is scheduled for next year. Both the passenger and commercial versions will be produced in Hannover, Germany, from the beginning of 2022.

