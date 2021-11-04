Volkswagen ID.5 is electric SUV coupe that generates up to 300 hp

Volkswagen released the ID.5, another electric model for its car line. The new vehicle is a coupe-style SUV version of the ID.4. The car – which is sibling to the Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback and the Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV – will initially be sold in Europe, though it is expected to be offered in more markets in the future.

In layout, a steeper roofline sets it apart from ID.4, providing a distinct style. There is also a rear spoiler. Inside, ID.5 also follows the familiar thread of ID.4 on the inside. Its cargo space is 549 liters and 1,561 liters with the rear seats folded down.

Since its release, the ID.5 will have a GTX version – focused on performance. It will have four-wheel drive and twin engine, with 109 hp and 16.5 kgfm on the front axle and 204hp and 31.6 kgfm on the rear axle. Thus, the car has a total power of 299 hp for up to 30 seconds, with the model going from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds and reaching 180 km/h.

Image: Disclosure

The lower version, the ID.5 Pro, has 174 hp and 31.6 kgfm, and can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 10.4 seconds. The ID.5 Pro Performance has 204 hp and 31.6 kgfm, going up to 100 km/h in 8.4 seconds. Both reach up to 160 km/h with an autonomy of 520 km. The GTX has a range of 480 km.

Image: Disclosure

The ID.5 has a heads-up augmented reality display, and aids such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistant and remote digital system updates.

Volkswagen has not released prices so far, however the ID.5 is expected to start sales in Europe from the first quarter of 2022.

