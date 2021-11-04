Volkswagen Nivus to win cheaper version to compete with Fiat Pulse

Volkswagen is preparing a suitable response for the Fiat Pulse. After seeing the resounding launch of the Fiat Pulse SUV, the German automaker decided to move and is already working on the launch of a new version of the Nivus, which would be less equipped than the Comfortline variant and sold for something around R$ 90 thousand — same price of the automatic CVT version of the Pulse with 1.3 aspirated engine.

According to the Argentinean website Autoo, Volkswagen has already confirmed that it will launch the Nivus 170 TSI by the end of the year in the neighboring country, something that should be repeated in Brazil in the same period or, at the latest, in early 2022. This nomenclature would be given by the 1.0 TSI engine with 105hp and 16.8 kgf/m, the same that equipped the retired VW Up TSI. It is worth remembering that the Fiat Pulse 1.3 dumps 107hp and 13.7 kgf/m of torque.

Also, the Nivus 170 TSI will have a five-speed manual transmission and some less equipment when compared to the Comfortline version, today the first in the range and which already costs more than R$100 thousand. In terms of design, they will be practically identical, as shown in the photos captured by the staff of Revista Carro, who caught the model in tests on the streets near the Volkswagen factory in São Bernardo do Campo/SP.

In the equipment package, the Nivus 170 TSI is expected to lose some things in relation to the Comfortline variant, such as 100% LED headlights, rear electric windows, twilight and rain sensor and the possibility of receiving active and safety options. technology such as automatic emergency braking, adaptive autopilot and the VW Play multimedia center.

Canaltech’s guess

Volkswagen’s decision to make the VW Nivus cheaper is right and, it seems, was already planned by the automaker for some time. The problem is that even bringing its crossover to another level in terms of prices, it continues to be less equipped than its main competitor, which brings a more attractive set of equipment and at an extremely aggressive price.

The trump card of the new Nivus 170 TSI can, and should, be the 105hp 1.0 turbo engine, which turned the UP into an extremely fun car. In the case of the crossover, even with the weight much higher than the subcompact, we can have a great dynamic behavior. Remember that this same engine must equip the more expensive versions of the upcoming new Gol and Voyage.

Source: Revista Carro