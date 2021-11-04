Voyeur in ‘Secret Truths 2’, Daniel Andrade talks about a hot scene with Rainer Cadete: ‘If you have to kiss, really kiss’ | TV & Famous

Were you impacted by the first episodes of Secret Truths 2? Well, you don’t miss waiting for the new wave, available today on Globoplay! And one of the stories that promises to heat up this plot of mystery and seduction even more is that of the doctor Lúcio, played by Daniel Andrade , who in his debut starred in a makeout with Rainer Cadete, Visky, at the Radar Club nightclub.

“It all depends on the partner you’re in. There are actors/actresses who have more modesty. I go as far as I think I can go. If I have to kiss, I really kiss. If I have to be a technician, let me be technical and believable.” , explains Daniel about the spicy scene.

“It was really good. In this soap opera, we’ve been doing that a lot. Rehearsing well. If the scene works, it flows well, it’s gone! I think it’s great, because it gets more organic and spontaneous. But, of course, there are scenes that are more rehearsed and that we repeat more. Mainly the sequence shots that involve a lot of people”, describes the artist.

Daniel Andrade and Rainer Cadete in hot scene of 'Secret Truths 2'

in the history of Walcyr Executioner, the shameless, charming and successful owner of a fertilization clinic, in addition to doing shady deals with Blanche (Maria Medeiros) – in the illegal purchase of genetic material for models to use in the fertilization of patients – will put his fetish into practice voyeur (person who gets pleasure from observing other people’s sexual acts or intimate practices).

“Lúcio is a multifaceted character, he goes clubbing, has fun, has no shame… He still has that voyeuristic side. He is attracted to the beautiful and unusual. Go for everything, if it gives him pleasure”, says the actor about the what is to come.

Daniel Andrade says how he deals with sex scenes in 'Secret Truths 2'

Daniel says to face the takes of greater intimacy, if the role so requires:

“For me, it’s normal. The actor has to be prepared and available for everything. And it’s not as sexual as the viewer might imagine. There’s a lot of people involved. think I’m doing a sex scene. It goes on automatic, on the intuition of the moment.”

Daniel Andrade says he did extensive research on fertilization to live the doctor Lúcio

Character Preparation

To live as a specialist in fertilization, he carried out extensive research: “I read some books on human behavior, I read from Nietzsche (philosopher) to Dr. Ana Beatriz (Barbosa Silva), psychiatrist who wrote ‘Dangerous Minds.’ universe of eggs donation (egg donation). Understand how the legislation on the subject works here in Brazil and abroad.”

Daniel Andrade says that when he had no fixed contract with TV, he invested in a career plan B

Vain, the 46-year-old artist does not neglect the health of his body and mind, and his heartthrob profile arouses a lot of interest, especially on social networks:

“I always receive (sung). I deal with them in a natural way. I think it’s a form of affection. Some are stronger and more direct than others (laughs), but I take it well.”

Daniel says that there are also the most daring people, unashamed to expose themselves, let’s say, intimately to him on the internet.

“I’ve already received it (nudes) and I’ll take it well. If I like it, I’ll even reply. I try to be nice.”

Daniel Andrade reveals that he receives nudes and says how he handles it

Currently on the air in “Secret Truths 2”, the actor reveals that due to a period without a fixed contract, he resorted to a plan B and invested in the interior design area. Today, he has his office and combines the two careers:

“I always liked architecture and didn’t go to college when I was younger because I was always terrible at exact sciences. When I found myself without a fixed contract, I thought it was time to invest in a plan B. I studied Interior Design at university. Today, I have mine. architecture and design office and deal very well with both professions.”

Ups and downs of acting

Daniel doesn’t hide that the phase in which he didn’t act had shaken him psychologically, but he says he knew how to make a comeback: “The acting career is very unstable, I already had a bad head about it. But everything was a great learning experience for me . I think it only brought me security. In all respects.”

“Never give up! I really enjoy acting. I have interest, pleasure, affection and respect for the actor’s craft. I think it’s wonderful to be able to give life to a character. Live for a while in someone who isn’t you”, says he, among others novels, “Malhação”, “A Rule of the Game” and “A Dona do Pedaço”.

If it’s committed, the artist leaves it in the air: “The heart is doing very well, thank you! I think I’m well taken care of (laughs).”

Daniel Andrade says he takes the hits he gets on the internet in a good way

