Wagner Moura returns to detonate Bolsonaro and affirms vote for Lula

The target of attacks by the president’s allies, Wagner Moura again detonated the Bolsonaro government and stated that if the 2022 elections were held today, his vote would be for former president Lula. The statements were given in an interview with Brasil de Fato.

The actor and director commented on the movie “Marighella”, which has caused headaches for the federal government. The official launch will be on November 4th.

In the same week, in an interview with Roda Viva, from TV Cultura. Wagner also left several criticisms of the government. Journalist Vera Magalhães recalled the time of previous administrations, without mentioning Lula and Dilma, and asked actor and director Wagner Moura what he thinks of the “audiovisual moment” in the Bolsonaro government. He took the opportunity to criticize the current management in the area of ​​culture.

“The Brazilian audiovisual exists thanks to the presence of streaming in Brazil. The stupidity of the Bolsonaro government lies in not understanding that culture is an industry that generates jobs and income”, said the director.

Read too:

1- Hélio Negão imitates Sérgio Camargo and says he is not a “black victim”

2- Unvaccinated cause massive fourth wave of Covid-19 in Germany

3- VIDEO: Bolsonaro becomes a joke on American TV after saying he had “meeting with Jim Carrey”

Wagner Moura detonates Bolsonaro and supports Lula

“The Bolsonaro government is not a government that built anything, it is a government of destruction. It basically destroyed everything that was good, all the achievements that we reached in our young democracy were destroyed”, said Wagner Moura.

“So I think now it’s a construction scenario. We have to go back a few steps and build. If the election were today, I would vote for Lula. Although back there, when during the PT governments, I thought that Brazil needed to take a step further than the PT represented”, he completed.

Check it out below:

📽️ “The Bolsonaro government didn’t build anything and basically destroyed everything that was good, all the achievements. If the elections were today, I would vote for @LulaOfficial“, says Wagner Moura. Watch the full interview of Brasil de Fato with the actor here: https://t.co/mCC04U0wfA pic.twitter.com/r3Gt5JMXjK — Brasil de Facto (@brasildefacto) November 3, 2021

Join our WhatsApp group by clicking this link.

Join our channel on Telegram, click on this link.