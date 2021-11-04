Wagner Moura unleashes the verb and detonates Bolsonaro in a TV show

The actor Wagner Moura he did not spare criticism of Jair Bolsonaro’s government during an interview with the program Roda Viva (TV Cultura). Movie’s director marighella, the artist spoke about the difficulty faced by audiovisual professionals in Brazil.

According to Wagner, launching the film on the current Brazilian scene is to be proud of. The famous also assured that he is not afraid to face the president’s supporters.

“I’m not afraid of these people. I think that making a film about Marighella, delivering a film about Marighella in Brazil today, is part of a confrontation in which I am very proud to participate”, said the actor.

At another time, the director defined Jair Bolsonaro’s government as one of “destruction”. “Now is the time to retake democracy in Brazil. The Bolsonaro government is not a government of construction, it is a government of destruction. It’s a government that has destroyed practically everything it used to do in the country. And the culture, of course”, he said.

Wagner also spoke about the threats he suffered during the recording of the project, which has been completed since 2019. “And I think we need to make this confrontation against fascism. The attacks were all,” said Wagner, who had problems releasing the film in the country.

Rapper as the protagonist of a movie

Recently Wagner Moura revealed that the rapper Mano Brown almost starred in the movie Marighella, which features the samba composer Seu Jorge in the role of the Bahian activist Marighella.

In an interview with the program Conversa com Bial (TV Globo), the actor stated that Brown passed the test and even even did rehearsals for the feature, but ended up giving up on the project due to his intense schedule of shows.

“For me, what represents Marighella today is Mano Brown […] Even they are very similar physically”, said Wagner, who at the time even appeared in photos with the artist.

Wagner explained that at the time the film began the production process, Brown was going through a transitional moment in his career. The artist had just announced his departure from the group Racionais and was doing a special tour.

“He started the rehearsal process very well. But it was a time when we were unlucky enough to be like a farewell to Racionais when they were playing four, five shows a week. And Brown, as much as he wanted to and he would have done very well, he couldn’t.”